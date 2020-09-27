Accor SA (OTCMKTS:ACSAY) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Accor SA (OTCMKTS:ACSAY) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 29,100 shares, an increase of 150.9% from the August 31st total of 11,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 183,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Shares of ACSAY stock opened at $4.40 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $4.88 and a 200-day moving average of $4.75. Accor has a one year low of $2.16 and a one year high of $7.71.

Get Accor alerts:

Separately, UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Accor in a report on Wednesday, June 17th.

ACS, Actividades de Construcción y Servicios, SA provides construction and related services in Spain, Rest of Europe, North America, South America, the Asia Pacific, and Africa. The company operates through Construction, Industrial Services, and Services segments. The Construction segment undertakes projects, including construction of civil work projects, such as highways, railways, ports, and airport works; residential buildings, social facilities and installations, and infrastructure services, such as railway, transport, communication and technology, energy, resource, water, and defense sectors; and contracts for the provision of mining services and infrastructure required for mining activities.

Featured Article: How to execute a trade ex-dividend strategy?

Receive News & Ratings for Accor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Accor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.