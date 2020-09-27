Abcam plc (OTCMKTS:AEMMY) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Abcam plc (OTCMKTS:AEMMY) saw a significant decrease in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 75.0% from the August 31st total of 400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.
OTCMKTS AEMMY opened at $7.25 on Friday. Abcam has a 1 year low of $5.53 and a 1 year high of $9.85. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $7.15.
About Abcam
Further Reading: Stock Market – What is a circuit breaker?
Receive News & Ratings for Abcam Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Abcam and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.