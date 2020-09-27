Oroplata Resources Inc (OTCMKTS:ABML) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Oroplata Resources Inc (OTCMKTS:ABML) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 34,000 shares, a drop of 64.4% from the August 31st total of 95,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,313,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of Oroplata Resources stock opened at $0.11 on Friday. Oroplata Resources has a 52-week low of $0.02 and a 52-week high of $0.16. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $0.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.08.

Get Oroplata Resources alerts:

Oroplata Resources Company Profile

Oroplata Resources, Inc is a start-up, exploration mining company. It engages in the exploration of mineral properties, such as lithium and other economic minerals. The company was founded on October 6, 2011 and is headquartered in Incline Village, NV.

Recommended Story: How to interpret Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD)

Receive News & Ratings for Oroplata Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oroplata Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.