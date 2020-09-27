Oroplata Resources Inc (OTCMKTS:ABML) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Oroplata Resources Inc (OTCMKTS:ABML) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 34,000 shares, a drop of 64.4% from the August 31st total of 95,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,313,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Shares of Oroplata Resources stock opened at $0.11 on Friday. Oroplata Resources has a 52-week low of $0.02 and a 52-week high of $0.16. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $0.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.08.
Oroplata Resources Company Profile
