Short Interest in Ab International Group Corp (OTCMKTS:ABQQ) Decreases By 86.6%

Posted by on Sep 27th, 2020

Ab International Group Corp (OTCMKTS:ABQQ) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 25,400 shares, a decline of 86.6% from the August 31st total of 189,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 9,295,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS ABQQ opened at $0.02 on Friday. Ab International Group has a 1 year low of $0.02 and a 1 year high of $21.00. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.67.

About Ab International Group

AB International Group Corp. focuses on the creation of a smartphone video mix application and social video sharing platform in China. It also provides Ai Bian Quan Qiu, a platform that offers matching service to merchants who are looking for actors to perform at its advertising events. The company was founded in 2013 and is based in Kwun Tong, Hong Kong.

