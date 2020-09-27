Short Interest in Ab International Group Corp (OTCMKTS:ABQQ) Decreases By 86.6%

Ab International Group Corp (OTCMKTS:ABQQ) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 25,400 shares, a decline of 86.6% from the August 31st total of 189,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 9,295,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS ABQQ opened at $0.02 on Friday. Ab International Group has a 1 year low of $0.02 and a 1 year high of $21.00. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.67.
About Ab International Group
