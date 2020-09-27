Short Interest in AGL Energy Limited (OTCMKTS:AGLNF) Increases By 213.8%

AGL Energy Limited (OTCMKTS:AGLNF) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 20,400 shares, a growth of 213.8% from the August 31st total of 6,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 12.8 days.

AGLNF opened at $10.06 on Friday. AGL Energy has a fifty-two week low of $8.66 and a fifty-two week high of $14.66. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $11.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.17.

About AGL Energy

AGL Energy Limited provides energy to residential and business customers in Australia. The company operates in four segments: Customer Markets, Wholesale Markets, Group Operations, and Investments segments. It is involved in generating electricity through thermal, hydro, wind, and solar power generation plants; gas storage activities; and the retail sale of electricity, gas, solar, and energy products and services.

