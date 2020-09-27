Short Interest in AGL Energy Limited (OTCMKTS:AGLNF) Increases By 213.8%

Posted by on Sep 27th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

AGL Energy Limited (OTCMKTS:AGLNF) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 20,400 shares, a growth of 213.8% from the August 31st total of 6,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 12.8 days.

AGLNF opened at $10.06 on Friday. AGL Energy has a fifty-two week low of $8.66 and a fifty-two week high of $14.66. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $11.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.17.

About AGL Energy

AGL Energy Limited provides energy to residential and business customers in Australia. The company operates in four segments: Customer Markets, Wholesale Markets, Group Operations, and Investments segments. It is involved in generating electricity through thermal, hydro, wind, and solar power generation plants; gas storage activities; and the retail sale of electricity, gas, solar, and energy products and services.

Recommended Story: Call Option

Receive News & Ratings for AGL Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AGL Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Avangrid Stock Rating Lowered by Bank of America
Avangrid Stock Rating Lowered by Bank of America
Stifel Nicolaus Increases ServiceNow Price Target to $500.00
Stifel Nicolaus Increases ServiceNow Price Target to $500.00
Raymond James Initiates Coverage on Marathon Gold
Raymond James Initiates Coverage on Marathon Gold
Dicks Sporting Goods Stock Rating Upgraded by Cleveland Research
Dicks Sporting Goods Stock Rating Upgraded by Cleveland Research
Altimmune Coverage Initiated at B. Riley
Altimmune Coverage Initiated at B. Riley
Equitrans Midstream Coverage Initiated at Morgan Stanley
Equitrans Midstream Coverage Initiated at Morgan Stanley


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report