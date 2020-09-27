Short Interest in AAC Technologies Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:ABSCF) Rises By 3,600.0%

AAC Technologies Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:ABSCF) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,700 shares, an increase of 3,600.0% from the August 31st total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 8,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.
ABSCF opened at $15.00 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $12.21. AAC Technologies has a twelve month low of $4.19 and a twelve month high of $15.94.
AAC Technologies Company Profile
