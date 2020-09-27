Short Interest in AAC Technologies Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:ABSCF) Rises By 3,600.0%

Posted by on Sep 27th, 2020

AAC Technologies Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:ABSCF) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,700 shares, an increase of 3,600.0% from the August 31st total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 8,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.

ABSCF opened at $15.00 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $12.21. AAC Technologies has a twelve month low of $4.19 and a twelve month high of $15.94.

AAC Technologies Company Profile

AB Science SA, a pharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of protein kinase inhibitors for use in human and veterinary medicines. Its lead compound is the Masitinib, a tyrosine kinase inhibitor that is in Phase III trials for the treatment of prostate and pancreatic cancer, amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, multiple sclerosis, Alzheimer's, severe asthma, and mastocytosis diseases.

