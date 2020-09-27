ADVA Optical Networking SE (OTCMKTS:ADVOF) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

ADVA Optical Networking SE (OTCMKTS:ADVOF) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a decrease of 57.1% from the August 31st total of 700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ? days.
A number of research firms have recently commented on ADVOF. Commerzbank upgraded ADVA Optical Networking from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded ADVA Optical Networking from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 27th.
OTCMKTS ADVOF opened at $8.39 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.69. The company has a market capitalization of $419.16 million, a P/E ratio of 76.27 and a beta of 1.64. ADVA Optical Networking has a one year low of $4.90 and a one year high of $9.25. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $8.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.92.
ADVA Optical Networking Company Profile
ADVA Optical Networking SE develops, manufactures, and sells optical and Ethernet-based networking solutions to deliver data, storage, voice, and video services worldwide. It offers scalable optical transport solutions, such as FSP 3000 AgileConnect, FSP 3000 CloudConnect, and FSP 3000 AccessConnect; packet edge and aggregation products, including carrier Ethernet and programmable multilayer edge, metro aggregation, and edge computing products; and network virtualization products comprising ensemble connectors, controllers, and orchestrators, as well as operates ensemble virtualization director, a management platform for the creation and deployment of virtualized services.
Recommended Story: How to calculate the annual rate of depreciation
Receive News & Ratings for ADVA Optical Networking Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ADVA Optical Networking and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.