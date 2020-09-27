ADVA Optical Networking SE (OTCMKTS:ADVOF) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

ADVA Optical Networking SE (OTCMKTS:ADVOF) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a decrease of 57.1% from the August 31st total of 700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ? days.

A number of research firms have recently commented on ADVOF. Commerzbank upgraded ADVA Optical Networking from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded ADVA Optical Networking from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 27th.

OTCMKTS ADVOF opened at $8.39 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.69. The company has a market capitalization of $419.16 million, a P/E ratio of 76.27 and a beta of 1.64. ADVA Optical Networking has a one year low of $4.90 and a one year high of $9.25. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $8.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.92.

ADVA Optical Networking (OTCMKTS:ADVOF) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $159.66 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $151.20 million. ADVA Optical Networking had a return on equity of 2.01% and a net margin of 0.89%. As a group, equities analysts predict that ADVA Optical Networking will post 0.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ADVA Optical Networking Company Profile

ADVA Optical Networking SE develops, manufactures, and sells optical and Ethernet-based networking solutions to deliver data, storage, voice, and video services worldwide. It offers scalable optical transport solutions, such as FSP 3000 AgileConnect, FSP 3000 CloudConnect, and FSP 3000 AccessConnect; packet edge and aggregation products, including carrier Ethernet and programmable multilayer edge, metro aggregation, and edge computing products; and network virtualization products comprising ensemble connectors, controllers, and orchestrators, as well as operates ensemble virtualization director, a management platform for the creation and deployment of virtualized services.

