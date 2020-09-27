Broadway Financial (NASDAQ:BYFC) Trading 44.4% Higher

Broadway Financial Corp (NASDAQ:BYFC)’s stock price traded up 44.4% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $2.17 and last traded at $2.08. 178,500 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 92% from the average session volume of 2,330,857 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.44.

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Broadway Financial from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $1.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.45.

Broadway Financial (NASDAQ:BYFC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The savings and loans company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $3.27 million during the quarter. Broadway Financial had a negative return on equity of 0.34% and a negative net margin of 0.89%.

Broadway Financial Company Profile (NASDAQ:BYFC)

Broadway Financial Corporation operates as the holding company for Broadway Federal Bank, f.s.b. that engages in the savings and loan business in Southern California. It accepts various deposit products, such as savings accounts, checking accounts, NOW accounts, money market accounts, and fixed-term certificates of deposit.

