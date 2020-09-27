Carvana (NYSE:CVNA) Cut to Neutral at B.Riley Securit

B.Riley Securit lowered shares of Carvana (NYSE:CVNA) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

CVNA has been the topic of a number of other reports. Nomura increased their price target on Carvana from $89.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th. Citigroup increased their target price on Carvana from $120.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Carvana from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Nomura Instinet upped their price target on shares of Carvana from $89.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th. Finally, JMP Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Carvana from $200.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Carvana has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $176.82.

Get Carvana alerts:

CVNA stock opened at $203.26 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $34.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -59.61 and a beta of 2.53. Carvana has a 1-year low of $22.16 and a 1-year high of $235.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $192.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $120.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 4.21 and a quick ratio of 2.52.

Carvana (NYSE:CVNA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.62) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.86) by $0.24. The business had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.13 billion. Carvana had a negative net margin of 4.10% and a negative return on equity of 83.73%. As a group, analysts expect that Carvana will post -2.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Paul W. Breaux sold 7,500 shares of Carvana stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $224.00, for a total value of $1,680,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 17,153 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,842,272. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Ryan S. Keeton sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.45, for a total transaction of $1,724,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 25,736 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,438,173.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 626,000 shares of company stock worth $127,483,490 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 12.25% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. FMR LLC raised its stake in Carvana by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,620,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,156,380,000 after purchasing an additional 396,644 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Carvana by 159.4% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,575,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $417,315,000 after purchasing an additional 4,654,539 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Carvana by 31.0% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,968,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $717,407,000 after purchasing an additional 1,412,588 shares in the last quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Carvana by 408.5% during the first quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 5,100,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $280,969,000 after purchasing an additional 4,097,265 shares during the period. Finally, CAS Investment Partners LLC grew its position in Carvana by 37.8% during the first quarter. CAS Investment Partners LLC now owns 3,824,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $210,680,000 after purchasing an additional 1,049,366 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.70% of the company’s stock.

About Carvana

Carvana Co, together with its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform for buying and selling used cars in the United States. Its platform allows customers to research and identify a vehicle; inspect it using company's proprietary 360-degree vehicle imaging technology; obtain financing and warranty coverage; purchase the vehicle; and schedule delivery or pick-up from their desktop or mobile devices.

Recommended Story: Why Net Income is Important to Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Carvana Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carvana and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.