Sunora Foods (CVE:SNF) Shares Gap Down to $0.12

Posted by on Sep 27th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Sunora Foods Inc (CVE:SNF)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $0.12, but opened at $0.11. Sunora Foods shares last traded at $0.10, with a volume of 20,000 shares traded.

The company has a market cap of $4.06 million and a PE ratio of 20.00. The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$0.11. The company has a current ratio of 6.74, a quick ratio of 6.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52.

About Sunora Foods (CVE:SNF)

Sunora Foods Inc trades and supplies food oils in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company offers canola, soybean, corn, olive, and other specialty food oils under the Sunora, Sunera, and Sunya brands, as well as under various private labels. It serves customers in the food oil processing, retail, and food service markets.

See Also: What kind of dividend yield to CEF’s pay?

Receive News & Ratings for Sunora Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sunora Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Broadway Financial Trading 44.4% Higher
Broadway Financial Trading 44.4% Higher
Carvana Cut to Neutral at B.Riley Securit
Carvana Cut to Neutral at B.Riley Securit
Sunora Foods Shares Gap Down to $0.12
Sunora Foods Shares Gap Down to $0.12
American Shared Hospital Services Trading Up 14.9%
American Shared Hospital Services Trading Up 14.9%
Sunesis Pharmaceuticals Shares Up 16.2%
Sunesis Pharmaceuticals Shares Up 16.2%
Tesla Stock Rating Reaffirmed by JPMorgan Chase & Co.
Tesla Stock Rating Reaffirmed by JPMorgan Chase & Co.


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report