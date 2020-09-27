Sunora Foods (CVE:SNF) Shares Gap Down to $0.12

Sunora Foods Inc (CVE:SNF)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $0.12, but opened at $0.11. Sunora Foods shares last traded at $0.10, with a volume of 20,000 shares traded.

The company has a market cap of $4.06 million and a PE ratio of 20.00. The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$0.11. The company has a current ratio of 6.74, a quick ratio of 6.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52.

About Sunora Foods (CVE:SNF)

Sunora Foods Inc trades and supplies food oils in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company offers canola, soybean, corn, olive, and other specialty food oils under the Sunora, Sunera, and Sunya brands, as well as under various private labels. It serves customers in the food oil processing, retail, and food service markets.

