American Shared Hospital Services (NYSEAMERICAN:AMS) Trading Up 14.9%

Shares of American Shared Hospital Services (NYSEAMERICAN:AMS) were up 14.9% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $1.95 and last traded at $1.93. Approximately 9,500 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 90% from the average daily volume of 96,119 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.68.

American Shared Hospital Services (NYSEAMERICAN:AMS) last announced its earnings results on Friday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $3.99 million for the quarter.

About American Shared Hospital Services (NYSEAMERICAN:AMS)

American Shared Hospital Services leases radiosurgery and radiation therapy equipment to health care providers in the United States. The company offers radiosurgery equipment for the Gamma Knife stereotactic radiosurgery, a non-invasive procedure to treat malignant and benign brain tumors, and arteriovenous malformations, as well as for trigeminal neuralgia.

Further Reading: How the Dogs of the Dow Strategy Works

Receive News & Ratings for American Shared Hospital Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Shared Hospital Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.