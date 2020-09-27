Sunesis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SNSS) Shares Up 16.2%

Sunesis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNSS)’s stock price shot up 16.2% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $1.48 and last traded at $1.36. 775,900 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 5% from the average session volume of 740,936 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.17.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on SNSS. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Sunesis Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Sunesis Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Sunesis Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 3rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Sunesis Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.67.

The firm has a market capitalization of $24.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.62 and a beta of 1.74. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $2.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.67.

Sunesis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SNSS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 11th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.60) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.60). As a group, analysts predict that Sunesis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Sunesis Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at $36,000. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in Sunesis Pharmaceuticals by 129.8% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 145,331 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 82,080 shares during the period. Avidity Partners Management LP grew its holdings in Sunesis Pharmaceuticals by 207.9% during the 1st quarter. Avidity Partners Management LP now owns 4,310,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,788,000 after acquiring an additional 2,910,000 shares during the period. Corriente Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Sunesis Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth about $1,254,000. Finally, Burrage Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Sunesis Pharmaceuticals by 24.5% during the 1st quarter. Burrage Capital Management LLC now owns 682,586 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $280,000 after acquiring an additional 134,358 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.89% of the company’s stock.

About Sunesis Pharmaceuticals

Sunesis Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of targeted inhibitors for the treatment of solid and hematologic cancers. Its lead program is vecabrutinib, a non-covalent inhibitor of Bruton's tyrosine kinase (BTK), which is in Phase 1b/2 clinical trial in B-cell malignancies.

