Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued their sell rating on shares of Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) in a report published on Wednesday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a $65.00 target price on the electric vehicle producer’s stock.

TSLA has been the subject of several other reports. JMP Securities lowered shares of Tesla from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. Daiwa Capital Markets lowered Tesla from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. BofA Securities raised Tesla from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a report on Friday, August 14th. Cfra raised Tesla from a sell rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, September 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank raised shares of Tesla from a hold rating to a buy rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $400.00 to $500.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have given a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $201.53.

TSLA stock opened at $407.34 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $390.43 and its 200 day moving average is $232.92. The stock has a market cap of $377.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,060.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 15.47 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. Tesla has a 1-year low of $44.86 and a 1-year high of $502.49.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.47) by $0.91. The business had revenue of $6.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.96 billion. Tesla had a net margin of 1.43% and a return on equity of 4.19%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.22) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Tesla will post 0.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Tesla news, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,677.86, for a total transaction of $419,465.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 11,331 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,011,831.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $387.44, for a total transaction of $581,160.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 21,837 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,460,527.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 68,404 shares of company stock valued at $69,328,343. 23.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of TSLA. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado lifted its holdings in shares of Tesla by 6.5% during the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 25,707 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $13,470,000 after purchasing an additional 1,579 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Tesla by 25.0% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 760 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $398,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Tesla by 243.3% in the first quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 2,825 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $1,480,000 after acquiring an additional 2,002 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its stake in shares of Tesla by 13.3% in the first quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 2,893 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $1,516,000 after acquiring an additional 339 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV increased its holdings in shares of Tesla by 76.5% during the first quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 1,901 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $996,000 after acquiring an additional 824 shares in the last quarter. 48.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, Netherlands, Norway, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers sedans and sport utility vehicles.

