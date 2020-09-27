Genius Brands International (NASDAQ:GNUS) Trading 20.2% Higher

Genius Brands International Inc (NASDAQ:GNUS) traded up 20.2% on Friday . The company traded as high as $1.49 and last traded at $1.25. 17,358,200 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 37% from the average session volume of 27,676,697 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.04.

Separately, BidaskClub downgraded Genius Brands International from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 25th.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.53. The company has a quick ratio of 6.66, a current ratio of 6.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Genius Brands International (NASDAQ:GNUS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $0.56 million during the quarter. Genius Brands International had a negative net margin of 7,693.94% and a negative return on equity of 57.01%.

In other news, Director Michael G. Klein purchased 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $2.83 per share, with a total value of $70,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,150. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 6.98% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. XTX Markets LLC bought a new stake in Genius Brands International during the second quarter valued at $29,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Genius Brands International during the second quarter valued at $38,000. Caption Management LLC bought a new stake in Genius Brands International during the second quarter valued at $39,000. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in Genius Brands International during the second quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Two Sigma Securities LLC bought a new stake in Genius Brands International during the second quarter valued at $42,000. 13.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Genius Brands International (NASDAQ:GNUS)

Genius Brands International, Inc, a content and brand management company, creates and licenses animated multimedia content for toddlers to tweens worldwide. The company offers Thomas Edison's Secret Lab, a STEM-based comedy adventure series; Baby Genius, a catalogue of songs, music videos, and toys, which feature classic nursery rhymes, learning songs, classical music, holiday favorites, and others for toddlers; and Warren Buffet's Secret Millionaire's Club, an animated series for kids.

