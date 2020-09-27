Reviewing Rocky Brands (NASDAQ:RCKY) and McRae Industries (NASDAQ:MCRAA)

Rocky Brands (NASDAQ:RCKY) and McRae Industries (OTCMKTS:MCRAA) are both small-cap consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, earnings, dividends, valuation and profitability.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Rocky Brands and McRae Industries’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Rocky Brands $270.41 million 0.67 $17.46 million $2.27 10.89 McRae Industries $82.15 million 0.49 $2.12 million N/A N/A

Rocky Brands has higher revenue and earnings than McRae Industries.

Profitability

This table compares Rocky Brands and McRae Industries’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Rocky Brands 5.63% 9.34% 7.37% McRae Industries 2.35% N/A N/A

Dividends

Rocky Brands pays an annual dividend of $0.56 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.3%. McRae Industries pays an annual dividend of $0.52 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.5%. Rocky Brands pays out 24.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Rocky Brands has raised its dividend for 2 consecutive years.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Rocky Brands and McRae Industries, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Rocky Brands 0 0 0 0 N/A McRae Industries 0 0 0 0 N/A

Volatility and Risk

Rocky Brands has a beta of 0.65, indicating that its stock price is 35% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, McRae Industries has a beta of 0.58, indicating that its stock price is 42% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

73.3% of Rocky Brands shares are owned by institutional investors. 8.4% of Rocky Brands shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 30.3% of McRae Industries shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Rocky Brands beats McRae Industries on 9 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

Rocky Brands Company Profile

Rocky Brands, Inc. designs, manufactures, and markets footwear and apparel under the Rocky, Georgia Boot, Durango, Lehigh, and Michelin brand names in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Wholesale, Retail, and Military. The Wholesale segment offers products in approximately 10,000 retail locations through a range of distribution channels comprising sporting goods stores, outdoor retailers, independent shoe retailers, hardware stores, catalogs, mass merchants, uniform stores, farm store chains, specialty safety stores, and specialty and online retailers. The Retail segment sells its products directly to consumers through its e-commerce Websites, including rockyboots.com, georgiaboot.com, durangoboot.com, lehighoutfitters.com, lehighsafetyshoes.com, slipgrips.com, and 4eursole.com; Rocky outlet store in Nelsonville, Ohio; and mobile and retail stores in New York City Transit Authority. The Military segment focuses on building footwear contracts with the U.S. military. The company offers footwear, apparel, and accessory items for hunting, fishing, camping, and hiking enthusiasts; industrial and construction workers; workers in the hospitality industry, such as restaurants or hotels; and law enforcement, security personnel, and postal employees, as well as to military personnel, farmers, ranchers, and fashion minded urban consumers. Rocky Brands, Inc. was founded in 1932 and is based in Nelsonville, Ohio.

McRae Industries Company Profile

McRae Industries, Inc. manufactures and sells military combat boots for the United States Army. The company also imports and sells western and work boots. It offers its products for men, women, and children under the Dan Post, Laredo Western Boots, Dingo, John Deere, Johnny Poppers, McRae Industrial, and McRae Footwear brand names. McRae Industries, Inc. was founded in 1959 and is headquartered in Mount Gilead, North Carolina.

