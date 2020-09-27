Head-To-Head Comparison: iMedia Brands (NASDAQ:IMBI) & Capstone Technologies Group (NASDAQ:CATG)

iMedia Brands (NASDAQ:IMBI) and Capstone Technologies Group (OTCMKTS:CATG) are both small-cap consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership, profitability, earnings and dividends.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Get iMedia Brands alerts:

9.6% of iMedia Brands shares are owned by institutional investors. 22.0% of iMedia Brands shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

iMedia Brands has a beta of 2.77, suggesting that its stock price is 177% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Capstone Technologies Group has a beta of -1.06, suggesting that its stock price is 206% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for iMedia Brands and Capstone Technologies Group, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score iMedia Brands 0 0 3 0 3.00 Capstone Technologies Group 0 0 0 0 N/A

iMedia Brands currently has a consensus target price of $11.50, indicating a potential upside of 103.54%. Given iMedia Brands’ higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe iMedia Brands is more favorable than Capstone Technologies Group.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares iMedia Brands and Capstone Technologies Group’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio iMedia Brands $501.82 million 0.11 -$56.30 million N/A N/A Capstone Technologies Group N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Capstone Technologies Group has lower revenue, but higher earnings than iMedia Brands.

Profitability

This table compares iMedia Brands and Capstone Technologies Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets iMedia Brands -6.73% -145.83% -14.23% Capstone Technologies Group N/A N/A N/A

Summary

iMedia Brands beats Capstone Technologies Group on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

iMedia Brands Company Profile

iMedia Brands, Inc. operates as a multiplatform interactive digital commerce company in the United States. The company markets, sells, and distributes products to consumers through television, online, mobile, and social media in various merchandise categories, such as jewelry and watches, which include silver, gold, and gemstones to simulated diamonds; home and consumer electronics comprising home décor, bed and bath textiles, cookware, kitchen electrics, tabletop accessories, and home furnishings; beauty products, such as skincare, cosmetics, hair care, and bath and body products; and fashion and accessories, including apparel, outerwear, intimates, handbags, accessories, and footwear. It has access to approximately 87 million homes primarily on cable and satellite systems, as well as offers its products through online at evine.com. The company was formerly known as EVINE Live Inc. and changed its name to iMedia Brands, Inc. in July 2019. iMedia Brands, Inc. was founded in 1990 and is headquartered in Eden Prairie, Minnesota.

Capstone Technologies Group Company Profile

China Bilingual Technology & Education Group Inc., an education company, owns and operates K-12 private boarding schools in Shanxi and Sichuan Provinces, the People's Republic of China. The company operates 3 schools comprising kindergarten, elementary, and middle and high school levels with approximately 14,583 students, and 1,876 faculty and staff. It also provides high education to its students with focusing on cultural skills in Chinese and English, as well as curriculum. The company was founded in 1998 and is based in Taiyuan, the People's Republic of China. As of December 6, 2016, China Bilingual Technology & Education Group Inc. operates as a subsidiary of Capstone Technologies, Inc..

Receive News & Ratings for iMedia Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iMedia Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.