Six Flags Entertainment Corp (NYSE:SIX) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $140.47 Million

Brokerages expect Six Flags Entertainment Corp (NYSE:SIX) to announce $140.47 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Nine analysts have issued estimates for Six Flags Entertainment’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $92.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $175.50 million. Six Flags Entertainment reported sales of $621.18 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 77.4%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Six Flags Entertainment will report full-year sales of $360.45 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $262.30 million to $421.80 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $958.44 million, with estimates ranging from $786.60 million to $1.23 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Six Flags Entertainment.

Six Flags Entertainment (NYSE:SIX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The company reported ($1.62) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.07) by ($0.55). Six Flags Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 23.63% and a negative net margin of 5.26%. The firm had revenue of $19.14 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $52.29 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.94 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 96.0% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research firms have recently commented on SIX. TheStreet cut Six Flags Entertainment from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded Six Flags Entertainment from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Six Flags Entertainment from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. KeyCorp decreased their price target on Six Flags Entertainment from $25.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, SunTrust Banks decreased their price target on Six Flags Entertainment from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.77.

In related news, SVP Catherine Aslin sold 1,730 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.28, for a total value of $36,814.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 37,606 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $800,255.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders have sold 2,438 shares of company stock valued at $51,807 over the last 90 days. 0.97% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SIX. Maverick Capital Ltd. grew its position in Six Flags Entertainment by 235.6% in the 1st quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 542,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,800,000 after purchasing an additional 380,719 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its position in Six Flags Entertainment by 30.6% in the first quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 1,221,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,313,000 after buying an additional 286,100 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado boosted its position in Six Flags Entertainment by 5.3% in the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 11,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,000 after buying an additional 571 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in shares of Six Flags Entertainment by 1.5% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 147,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,850,000 after acquiring an additional 2,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of Six Flags Entertainment by 96.7% in the first quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 801,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,051,000 after acquiring an additional 394,072 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.66% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:SIX opened at $20.97 on Friday. Six Flags Entertainment has a 12-month low of $8.75 and a 12-month high of $53.00. The firm has a market cap of $1.78 billion, a PE ratio of -32.77 and a beta of 2.26. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $21.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.56.

About Six Flags Entertainment

Six Flags Entertainment Corporation owns and operates regional theme and water parks under the Six Flags name. The company's parks offer various thrill rides, water attractions, themed areas, concerts and shows, restaurants, game venues, and retail outlets. It owns and operates 25 parks, including 22 parks in the United States; 2 parks in Mexico; and 1 park in Montreal, Canada.

