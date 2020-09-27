$15.18 Million in Sales Expected for Repare Therapeutics Inc. (NYSE:BLI) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages predict that Repare Therapeutics Inc. (NYSE:BLI) will post $15.18 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Repare Therapeutics’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $15.67 million and the lowest is $14.68 million. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, November 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Repare Therapeutics will report full year sales of $59.01 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $58.38 million to $59.88 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $84.24 million, with estimates ranging from $82.54 million to $86.57 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Repare Therapeutics.

Repare Therapeutics (NYSE:BLI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 25th. The company reported ($4.25) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by ($4.06).

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Repare Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $75.00 target price for the company. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Repare Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Cowen assumed coverage on Repare Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Repare Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $65.00 target price for the company.

Shares of NYSE:BLI opened at $66.60 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $63.63. Repare Therapeutics has a one year low of $50.26 and a one year high of $77.99.

