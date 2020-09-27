Air Transport Services Group Inc. (NASDAQ:ATSG) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $381.65 Million

Wall Street analysts expect that Air Transport Services Group Inc. (NASDAQ:ATSG) will announce sales of $381.65 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Air Transport Services Group’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $381.30 million and the highest estimate coming in at $382.00 million. Air Transport Services Group reported sales of $366.07 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 4.3%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Air Transport Services Group will report full year sales of $1.56 billion for the current fiscal year. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $1.75 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.71 billion to $1.79 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Air Transport Services Group.

Air Transport Services Group (NASDAQ:ATSG) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The transportation company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $377.79 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $359.35 million. Air Transport Services Group had a net margin of 6.36% and a return on equity of 23.94%.

ATSG has been the subject of several research reports. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Air Transport Services Group from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 10th. BidaskClub raised shares of Air Transport Services Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 18th. TheStreet cut shares of Air Transport Services Group from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. SunTrust Banks boosted their price objective on shares of Air Transport Services Group from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Air Transport Services Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $28.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.10.

ATSG stock opened at $24.71 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.47 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.30 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.03, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.95. Air Transport Services Group has a one year low of $13.20 and a one year high of $28.71. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $25.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.93.

In other Air Transport Services Group news, insider W Joseph Payne sold 4,995 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.00, for a total value of $129,870.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 157,145 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,085,770. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Joseph C. Hete sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.59, for a total transaction of $255,900.00. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 38,871 shares of company stock valued at $1,010,961. 2.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ATSG. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Air Transport Services Group by 415.5% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 125,485 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,892,000 after buying an additional 101,141 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in Air Transport Services Group by 25.7% in the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 82,579 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,510,000 after buying an additional 16,905 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd lifted its holdings in Air Transport Services Group by 58.5% in the 1st quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 23,061 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $422,000 after buying an additional 8,508 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in Air Transport Services Group by 2,839.5% in the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 5,438 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $99,000 after buying an additional 5,253 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IPG Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Air Transport Services Group by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. IPG Investment Advisors LLC now owns 654,039 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $11,956,000 after buying an additional 15,880 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.89% of the company’s stock.

About Air Transport Services Group

Air Transport Services Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates in the airfreight and logistics industry. The company owns and leases cargo aircraft to airlines and other customers. It also provides airline operations to delivery companies, airlines, freight forwarders, and the U.S. Military, as well as operates charter agreements.

