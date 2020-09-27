Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate RealPage Inc (NASDAQ:RP) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $292.87 Million

Equities research analysts expect that RealPage Inc (NASDAQ:RP) will post $292.87 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for RealPage’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $290.91 million and the highest estimate coming in at $295.59 million. RealPage reported sales of $255.24 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 14.7%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that RealPage will report full-year sales of $1.15 billion for the current financial year. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $1.28 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.26 billion to $1.31 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover RealPage.

RealPage (NASDAQ:RP) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The software maker reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $285.61 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $278.59 million. RealPage had a net margin of 4.55% and a return on equity of 9.66%.

RP has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of RealPage in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $80.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of RealPage from $66.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Friday, July 17th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of RealPage in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $80.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of RealPage from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of RealPage in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $68.00 price objective for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. RealPage presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $71.90.

Shares of NASDAQ:RP opened at $59.15 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. RealPage has a fifty-two week low of $36.91 and a fifty-two week high of $69.79. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $59.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $61.32. The company has a market cap of $6.03 billion, a PE ratio of 118.30 and a beta of 0.97.

In related news, Director Alfred R. Berkeley III sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.07, for a total transaction of $305,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 25,473 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,555,636.11. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Stephen T. Winn sold 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.85, for a total transaction of $12,970,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,426,365 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $92,499,770.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 575,158 shares of company stock valued at $35,488,451. Company insiders own 13.91% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new stake in RealPage during the second quarter valued at approximately $597,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of RealPage by 227.7% in the 2nd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 152,332 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $9,903,000 after acquiring an additional 105,841 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of RealPage in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $331,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of RealPage in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $2,006,000. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB purchased a new stake in shares of RealPage in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $865,000. 92.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RealPage Company Profile

RealPage, Inc provides software and data analytics for the real estate industry in the United States. It offers OneSite, a property management solution for multi-family, affordable property, rural housing, military housing, senior and student living, and commercial property types; and Propertyware, an on demand property management system for single-family properties, and small and centrally managed multifamily properties.

