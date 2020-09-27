Rush Enterprises (NASDAQ:RUSHA) Upgraded by BidaskClub to Buy

Rush Enterprises (NASDAQ:RUSHA) was upgraded by equities research analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Rush Enterprises from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 16th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Rush Enterprises from $35.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Rush Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $56.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Saturday, July 25th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Rush Enterprises in a research note on Friday, July 24th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $46.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Rush Enterprises from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.80.

NASDAQ RUSHA opened at $48.41 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $49.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.17. The stock has a market cap of $1.76 billion, a PE ratio of 17.48, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.43. Rush Enterprises has a fifty-two week low of $27.25 and a fifty-two week high of $51.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 1.20.

Shares of Rush Enterprises are scheduled to split on Tuesday, October 13th. The 3-2 split was announced on Tuesday, September 15th. The newly created shares will be payable to shareholders after the closing bell on Monday, October 12th.

Rush Enterprises (NASDAQ:RUSHA) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.52. The firm had revenue of $1 billion for the quarter. Rush Enterprises had a net margin of 1.97% and a return on equity of 8.84%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Rush Enterprises will post 1.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO Michael Mcroberts sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.28, for a total transaction of $168,980.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO William M. Rusty Rush sold 41,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.03, for a total transaction of $2,034,745.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 180,334 shares of company stock worth $8,773,660 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 12.49% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in RUSHA. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Rush Enterprises during the second quarter valued at about $32,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Rush Enterprises in the 1st quarter worth about $50,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in shares of Rush Enterprises by 80.8% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $196,000 after acquiring an additional 2,115 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of Rush Enterprises in the 1st quarter worth about $209,000. Finally, MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Rush Enterprises in the 2nd quarter worth about $222,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.88% of the company’s stock.

About Rush Enterprises

Rush Enterprises, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated retailer of commercial vehicles and related services in the United States. The company operates a network of commercial vehicle dealerships under the Rush Truck Centers name. Its Rush Truck Centers primarily sell commercial vehicles manufactured by Peterbilt, International, Hino, Ford, Isuzu, Mitsubishi Fuso, IC Bus, or Blue Bird; provides new and used commercial vehicles, and aftermarket parts, as well as service and repair, financing, and leasing and rental services; and offers property and casualty insurance, including collision and liability insurance on commercial vehicles, cargo insurance, and credit life insurance to its commercial vehicle customers.

