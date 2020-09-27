Novanta (NASDAQ:NOVT) Stock Rating Upgraded by BidaskClub

Novanta (NASDAQ:NOVT) was upgraded by research analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Novanta from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $127.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Novanta from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $108.50.

Get Novanta alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:NOVT opened at $102.95 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.62 billion, a PE ratio of 87.25 and a beta of 1.14. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $106.57 and its 200-day moving average is $96.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 2.40. Novanta has a 52 week low of $66.44 and a 52 week high of $117.93.

Novanta (NASDAQ:NOVT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The technology company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.25. Novanta had a net margin of 6.80% and a return on equity of 17.71%. The firm had revenue of $144.73 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $138.12 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.54 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Novanta will post 1.87 EPS for the current year.

In other Novanta news, CEO Matthijs Glastra sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.83, for a total value of $264,575.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 122,407 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,954,332.81. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Peter L. Chang sold 3,726 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.23, for a total transaction of $421,894.98. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 13,449 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,522,830.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 32,016 shares of company stock valued at $3,436,785 over the last ninety days. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ bought a new position in shares of Novanta during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $2,072,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Novanta during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $3,514,000. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Novanta by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 704,004 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $56,236,000 after buying an additional 8,781 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Novanta by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 508,471 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $40,616,000 after buying an additional 26,663 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors lifted its stake in Novanta by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 335,300 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,784,000 after purchasing an additional 20,800 shares in the last quarter. 89.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Novanta

Novanta Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, and sells photonics, vision, and precision motion components and sub-systems to original equipment manufacturers in the medical and industrial markets worldwide. The company's Photonics segment offers photonics-based solutions, including laser scanning and laser beam delivery, CO2 laser, continuous wave and ultrafast laser, and optical light engine products for photonics-based applications, such as industrial material processing, metrology, medical and life science imaging, DNA sequencing, and medical laser procedures.

Read More: Return on Equity (ROE)

Receive News & Ratings for Novanta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Novanta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.