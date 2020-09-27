Siyata Mobile (CVE:SIM) Sets New 52-Week High at $7.75

Siyata Mobile Inc (CVE:SIM)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as C$7.75 and last traded at C$5.35, with a volume of 97820 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$9.43.

Separately, Fundamental Research dropped their price objective on Siyata Mobile from C$1.14 to C$0.90 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th.

The firm has a market cap of $13.78 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -73.16. The company has a current ratio of 2.23, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 71.10. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$0.09 and a 200 day moving average of C$0.16.

Siyata Mobile (CVE:SIM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 30th. The company reported C($0.01) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$3.06 million during the quarter. Equities analysts forecast that Siyata Mobile Inc will post 0.0202817 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Siyata Mobile Company Profile (CVE:SIM)

Siyata Mobile Inc develops and provides cellular communications systems for enterprise customers. It offers vehicle mounted cellular based communications platforms over advanced 3G mobile networks under the Uniden Cellular brand. The company's products include Uniden UCP100, a communications device for commercial vehicles, trucks, and fleets that allows drivers to talk and drive with a clearer signal; Uniden UCP200, a connected vehicle smartphone that provides in-vehicle voice calls and various Android-based automotive applications and multi-media contents; and BAGFONE, a cellular mobile device packaged in a rugged case allowing better communication in remote locations.

