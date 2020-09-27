Inter Parfums, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPAR) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $105.49 Million

Wall Street analysts forecast that Inter Parfums, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPAR) will report sales of $105.49 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Inter Parfums’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $100.00 million to $114.28 million. Inter Parfums reported sales of $191.23 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 44.8%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, November 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Inter Parfums will report full-year sales of $443.85 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $441.46 million to $448.00 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $642.53 million, with estimates ranging from $623.30 million to $679.70 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Inter Parfums.

Inter Parfums (NASDAQ:IPAR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $49.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.07 million. Inter Parfums had a net margin of 6.39% and a return on equity of 5.96%. Inter Parfums’s revenue was down 70.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.39 earnings per share.

IPAR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Inter Parfums from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, June 4th. Raymond James restated a “hold” rating on shares of Inter Parfums in a report on Thursday, September 10th. DA Davidson cut their price objective on shares of Inter Parfums from $41.00 to $37.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 10th. BWS Financial upgraded shares of Inter Parfums from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of Inter Parfums from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $52.86.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Inter Parfums by 8.3% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 559,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,130,000 after purchasing an additional 43,064 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in Inter Parfums by 14.8% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 56,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,481,000 after purchasing an additional 7,259 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Inter Parfums by 5.9% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 270,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,520,000 after purchasing an additional 15,088 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in Inter Parfums by 35.9% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $432,000 after purchasing an additional 2,459 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Diversified Trust Co purchased a new stake in Inter Parfums in the second quarter worth approximately $233,000. Institutional investors own 55.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IPAR opened at $37.03 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.17 billion, a PE ratio of 32.48 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 2.87 and a current ratio of 4.78. Inter Parfums has a fifty-two week low of $34.20 and a fifty-two week high of $81.40. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $43.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $44.63.

Inter Parfums Company Profile

Inter Parfums, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of fragrances and fragrance related products. The company operates in two segments, European Based Operations and United States Based Operations. It offers its fragrance and cosmetic products under the Boucheron, Coach, Jimmy Choo, Karl Lagerfeld, Lanvin, Montblanc, Paul Smith, Repetto, Rochas, S.T.

