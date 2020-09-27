Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $909.68 Million

Brokerages forecast that Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN) will report sales of $909.68 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Elanco Animal Health’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $894.00 million and the highest is $925.36 million. Elanco Animal Health posted sales of $771.30 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 17.9%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Elanco Animal Health will report full year sales of $3.28 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $3.21 billion to $3.32 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $4.69 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.50 billion to $4.86 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Elanco Animal Health.

Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $586.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $555.84 million. Elanco Animal Health had a positive return on equity of 4.68% and a negative net margin of 3.63%.

Several analysts have commented on the company. Bank of America raised their price objective on Elanco Animal Health from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Elanco Animal Health in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $26.50 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Elanco Animal Health in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley upgraded Elanco Animal Health from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $24.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Cleveland Research downgraded Elanco Animal Health from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $19.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, July 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.83.

In other Elanco Animal Health news, insider Todd S. Young purchased 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 3rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $23.91 per share, with a total value of $167,370.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 41,513 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $992,575.83. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director R David Hoover purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 28th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $28.43 per share, with a total value of $284,300.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 36,075 shares in the company, valued at $1,025,612.25. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 38,580 shares of company stock valued at $1,021,586 over the last three months. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Primecap Management Co. CA lifted its holdings in Elanco Animal Health by 12.5% during the 1st quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 34,435,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $771,017,000 after buying an additional 3,837,394 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 209.7% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 30,788,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $689,364,000 after purchasing an additional 20,846,120 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 24.3% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,639,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $283,006,000 after purchasing an additional 2,472,266 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 1,746.9% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 11,046,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $236,946,000 after purchasing an additional 10,448,327 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aristotle Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Elanco Animal Health in the 1st quarter valued at about $243,886,000. 98.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ELAN opened at $26.85 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.82, a quick ratio of 2.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Elanco Animal Health has a 12 month low of $15.17 and a 12 month high of $32.66. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $26.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.28. The firm has a market cap of $10.71 billion, a P/E ratio of -107.40, a PEG ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 1.05.

Elanco Animal Health Company Profile

Elanco Animal Health Incorporated, an animal health company, develops, manufactures, and markets products for companion and food animals. The company offers companion animal disease prevention products, such as parasiticide products that protect pets from worms, fleas, and ticks; companion animal therapeutics for pain, osteoarthritis, ear infections, cardiovascular, and dermatology indications; vaccines, nutritional enzymes, and animal-only antibiotics; and a range of food animal products used in ruminant and swine production.

