Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $1.16 Billion

Brokerages expect Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI) to report $1.16 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Robert Half International’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.14 billion to $1.20 billion. Robert Half International posted sales of $1.55 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 25.2%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Robert Half International will report full year sales of $5.04 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $4.94 billion to $5.24 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $5.36 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.08 billion to $5.70 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Robert Half International.

Robert Half International (NYSE:RHI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The business services provider reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.13 billion. Robert Half International had a return on equity of 32.24% and a net margin of 6.42%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.98 EPS.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on RHI. TheStreet raised Robert Half International from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 16th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Robert Half International from $51.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 24th. SunTrust Banks upped their target price on Robert Half International from $40.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Robert Half International from $53.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $54.44.

RHI stock opened at $52.49 on Friday. Robert Half International has a 1 year low of $32.38 and a 1 year high of $63.84. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $54.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $49.18. The firm has a market cap of $6.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.45, a PEG ratio of 4.86 and a beta of 1.54.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 25th were paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.59%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 24th. Robert Half International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.87%.

In other Robert Half International news, Director Marc Morial sold 3,575 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.93, for a total transaction of $199,949.75. Corporate insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Pinz Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Robert Half International during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Robert Half International during the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. CWM LLC increased its holdings in shares of Robert Half International by 607.2% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 686 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 589 shares during the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Robert Half International by 112.2% during the 2nd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 919 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 486 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Robert Half International by 461.7% during the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,101 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 905 shares during the last quarter. 93.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Robert Half International Company Profile

Robert Half International Inc provides staffing and risk consulting services in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. The company operates through three segments: Temporary and Consultant Staffing, Permanent Placement Staffing, and Risk Consulting and Internal Audit Services. It places temporary personnel for accounting, finance, and bookkeeping; temporary and full-time office and administrative personnel consisting of executive and administrative assistants, receptionists, and customer service representatives; full-time accounting, financial, tax, and accounting operations personnel; and information technology contract consultants and full-time employees in the areas of platform systems integration to end-user technical and desktop support, including specialists in application development, networking, systems integration and deployment, database design and administration, and security and business continuity.

