$60,000.00 in Sales Expected for Matinas Biopharma Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTNB) This Quarter

Posted by on Sep 27th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Equities analysts expect Matinas Biopharma Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTNB) to announce sales of $60,000.00 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Matinas Biopharma’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $100,000.00 and the lowest is $20,000.00. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Matinas Biopharma will report full year sales of $130,000.00 for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $50,000.00 to $200,000.00. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $120,000.00, with estimates ranging from $40,000.00 to $200,000.00. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Matinas Biopharma.

Matinas Biopharma (NASDAQ:MTNB) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.03).

Separately, Aegis reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Matinas Biopharma in a research note on Tuesday, June 2nd.

Shares of MTNB opened at $0.79 on Friday. Matinas Biopharma has a 52-week low of $0.49 and a 52-week high of $2.49. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.80.

Matinas Biopharma Company Profile

Matinas BioPharma Holdings, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of various product candidates. It develops products using its lipid nano-crystal (LNC) platform technology. The company's LNC delivery technology platform utilizes lipid nano-crystals for the delivery of small molecules, gene therapies, vaccines, proteins, and peptides.

Featured Article: What is the formula for the cash asset ratio?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Matinas Biopharma (MTNB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Matinas Biopharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Matinas Biopharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Rush Enterprises Upgraded by BidaskClub to Buy
Rush Enterprises Upgraded by BidaskClub to Buy
Novanta Stock Rating Upgraded by BidaskClub
Novanta Stock Rating Upgraded by BidaskClub
Siyata Mobile Sets New 52-Week High at $7.75
Siyata Mobile Sets New 52-Week High at $7.75
Inter Parfums, Inc. Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $105.49 Million
Inter Parfums, Inc. Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $105.49 Million
Elanco Animal Health Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $909.68 Million
Elanco Animal Health Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $909.68 Million
Robert Half International Inc. Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $1.16 Billion
Robert Half International Inc. Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $1.16 Billion


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report