$60,000.00 in Sales Expected for Matinas Biopharma Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTNB) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Matinas Biopharma Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTNB) to announce sales of $60,000.00 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Matinas Biopharma’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $100,000.00 and the lowest is $20,000.00. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Matinas Biopharma will report full year sales of $130,000.00 for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $50,000.00 to $200,000.00. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $120,000.00, with estimates ranging from $40,000.00 to $200,000.00. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Matinas Biopharma.

Get Matinas Biopharma alerts:

Matinas Biopharma (NASDAQ:MTNB) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.03).

Separately, Aegis reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Matinas Biopharma in a research note on Tuesday, June 2nd.

Shares of MTNB opened at $0.79 on Friday. Matinas Biopharma has a 52-week low of $0.49 and a 52-week high of $2.49. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.80.

Matinas Biopharma Company Profile

Matinas BioPharma Holdings, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of various product candidates. It develops products using its lipid nano-crystal (LNC) platform technology. The company's LNC delivery technology platform utilizes lipid nano-crystals for the delivery of small molecules, gene therapies, vaccines, proteins, and peptides.

Featured Article: What is the formula for the cash asset ratio?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Matinas Biopharma (MTNB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Matinas Biopharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Matinas Biopharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.