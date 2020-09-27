Otis Worldwide (NASDAQ:OTIS) Rating Increased to Hold at BidaskClub

Posted by on Sep 27th, 2020

Otis Worldwide (NASDAQ:OTIS) was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on OTIS. Wolfe Research raised shares of Otis Worldwide from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $64.00 price objective on shares of Otis Worldwide in a research report on Monday, June 15th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Otis Worldwide from $55.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Otis Worldwide from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $71.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, HSBC started coverage on shares of Otis Worldwide in a research report on Monday, June 29th. They issued a “reduce” rating and a $44.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $60.25.

Shares of NASDAQ OTIS opened at $61.55 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $62.57. Otis Worldwide has a 1-year low of $38.00 and a 1-year high of $65.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.66 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.06.

Otis Worldwide (NASDAQ:OTIS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $3.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.92 billion. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Markston International LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Otis Worldwide during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,701,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new stake in shares of Otis Worldwide during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $22,659,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Otis Worldwide during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $12,656,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Otis Worldwide during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $93,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Otis Worldwide during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $21,742,000.

