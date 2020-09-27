Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Grand Canyon Education Inc (NASDAQ:LOPE) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $197.55 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Grand Canyon Education Inc (NASDAQ:LOPE) to post sales of $197.55 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Grand Canyon Education’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $197.50 million and the highest estimate coming in at $197.60 million. Grand Canyon Education reported sales of $193.29 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2.2%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Grand Canyon Education will report full-year sales of $842.61 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $842.42 million to $842.80 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $931.51 million, with estimates ranging from $930.00 million to $933.02 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Grand Canyon Education.

Get Grand Canyon Education alerts:

Grand Canyon Education (NASDAQ:LOPE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.14. Grand Canyon Education had a net margin of 31.11% and a return on equity of 18.04%. The business had revenue of $185.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $179.87 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.06 earnings per share. Grand Canyon Education’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Grand Canyon Education from $102.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Grand Canyon Education from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Grand Canyon Education from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th. Barrington Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price objective on shares of Grand Canyon Education in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. Finally, Sidoti upgraded shares of Grand Canyon Education from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $114.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, September 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $109.60.

In related news, Director Jack A. Henry sold 2,325 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.07, for a total value of $200,112.75. Following the transaction, the director now owns 16,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,404,576.33. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Dilek Marsh sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.26, for a total transaction of $198,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 25,792 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,560,113.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 6,325 shares of company stock valued at $599,253 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its position in Grand Canyon Education by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 4,104,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $371,549,000 after purchasing an additional 10,268 shares during the period. Riverbridge Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Grand Canyon Education by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 1,759,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,259,000 after buying an additional 33,691 shares in the last quarter. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Grand Canyon Education by 23.6% in the 1st quarter. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. now owns 1,585,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,925,000 after buying an additional 302,612 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its holdings in shares of Grand Canyon Education by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 1,261,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,226,000 after buying an additional 41,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of Grand Canyon Education by 72.9% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,258,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,998,000 after buying an additional 530,781 shares in the last quarter. 99.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LOPE stock opened at $83.10 on Friday. Grand Canyon Education has a 52 week low of $57.89 and a 52 week high of $106.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $91.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $87.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 0.51.

Grand Canyon Education Company Profile

Grand Canyon Education, Inc provides education services in the United States. It offers technology and academic, counseling and support, and marketing and communication services, as well as back office services, such as financial aid processing, accounting, reporting, tax, human resources, and procurement services to the Grand Canyon University.

Featured Story: How is a Moving Average Calculated?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Grand Canyon Education (LOPE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Grand Canyon Education Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grand Canyon Education and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.