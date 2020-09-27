Raise Production (CVE:RPC) Sets New 12-Month Low at $0.04

Raise Production Inc (CVE:RPC)’s share price reached a new 52-week low on Friday . The stock traded as low as C$0.04 and last traded at C$0.04, with a volume of 134000 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.04.

The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$0.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$0.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.39, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 1.16. The stock has a market cap of $4.54 million and a PE ratio of -0.42.

About Raise Production (CVE:RPC)

Raise Production Inc, an oilfield service company, focuses on utilizing its proprietary products to enhance and increase production in conventional and unconventional horizontal oil and gas wells. The company offers high angle lift solution (HALS) that provides an artificial lift solution for the build and vertical section of a horizontal wellbore.

