Deutsche Bank Reaffirms Sell Rating for Eurofins Scientific (OTCMKTS:ERRFY)

Posted by on Sep 27th, 2020

Eurofins Scientific (OTCMKTS:ERRFY)‘s stock had its “sell” rating restated by Deutsche Bank in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Eurofins Scientific in a report on Thursday, August 27th.

Shares of Eurofins Scientific stock opened at $17.70 on Friday. Eurofins Scientific has a 52-week low of $11.55 and a 52-week high of $23.26.

About Eurofins Scientific

Eurofins Scientific SE engages in the bio-analytical testing of food, environment, and pharmaceuticals products. It offers testing and laboratory services for agroscience, genomics, discovery pharmacology and for supporting clinical studies. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Benelux, France, Germany, North America, Nordic Region, UK and Ireland, and Other.

