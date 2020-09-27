Kloeckner & Co SE (OTCMKTS:KLKNF) Receives Buy Rating from Deutsche Bank

Kloeckner & Co SE (OTCMKTS:KLKNF)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Deutsche Bank in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports.
Shares of KLKNF stock opened at $5.35 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.82. Kloeckner & Co SE has a fifty-two week low of $3.96 and a fifty-two week high of $6.40.
Kloeckner & Co SE Company Profile
