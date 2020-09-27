Kloeckner & Co SE (OTCMKTS:KLKNF) Receives Buy Rating from Deutsche Bank

Kloeckner & Co SE (OTCMKTS:KLKNF)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Deutsche Bank in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

Shares of KLKNF stock opened at $5.35 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.82. Kloeckner & Co SE has a fifty-two week low of $3.96 and a fifty-two week high of $6.40.

Get Kloeckner & Co SE alerts:

Kloeckner & Co SE Company Profile

Klöckner & Co SE, through its subsidiaries, distributes steel and metal products. It operates through Europe and Americas segments. The company's product portfolio includes flat steel products, such as thin sheets and strips, as well as thick sheets; long steel products comprising merchant bars, sectional steel, and beams; tubes und hollow sections that include structural hollow sections, precision tubes, and seamless heavy-wall pipes; stainless steel and high-grade steel, which comprise sheet, profiles, and tubes; aluminum profiles, sheets, strips, and plates; and special products for building installations, roof and wall construction, and water supply.

See Also: Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA)

Receive News & Ratings for Kloeckner & Co SE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kloeckner & Co SE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.