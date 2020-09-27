CIBC Lowers Vermilion Energy (NYSE:VET) Price Target to $7.00

Vermilion Energy (NYSE:VET) (TSE:VET) had its target price decreased by equities researchers at CIBC from $8.00 to $7.00 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the oil and gas company’s stock. CIBC’s price target indicates a potential upside of 194.12% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Vermilion Energy from $9.00 to $8.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 19th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Vermilion Energy from $6.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, June 1st. Raymond James reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Vermilion Energy in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Vermilion Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. Finally, Scotiabank increased their price target on shares of Vermilion Energy from $7.50 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, June 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.69.

Get Vermilion Energy alerts:

Shares of Vermilion Energy stock opened at $2.38 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.93. The company has a market capitalization of $376.75 million, a P/E ratio of -0.36 and a beta of 2.55. Vermilion Energy has a 1 year low of $1.50 and a 1 year high of $17.15. The company’s fifty day moving average is $3.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.24.

Vermilion Energy (NYSE:VET) (TSE:VET) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 27th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.45) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.62) by $0.17. Vermilion Energy had a negative net margin of 106.73% and a negative return on equity of 5.93%. The business had revenue of $139.24 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $153.53 million.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VET. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise grew its position in shares of Vermilion Energy by 62.7% in the first quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 12,255 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 4,721 shares during the last quarter. CoreCommodity Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vermilion Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $52,000. CWA Asset Management Group LLC grew its position in shares of Vermilion Energy by 27.3% in the first quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 18,550 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 3,975 shares during the last quarter. Shepherd Kaplan Krochuk LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vermilion Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vermilion Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.36% of the company’s stock.

Vermilion Energy Company Profile

Vermilion Energy Inc acquires, explores, develops, and produces petroleum and natural gas in Canada, France, the Netherlands, Germany, Ireland, Australia, the United States, and Central and Eastern Europe. It owns 80% interest in 544,500 net acres of developed land and 87% interest in 439,800 net acres of undeveloped land, and 397 net producing natural gas wells and 3,346 net producing oil wells; and 96% interest in 248,900 net acres of developed land and 92% interest in 251,800 net acres of undeveloped land in the Aquitaine and Paris Basins, and 337 net producing oil wells and 2 net producing gas wells.

Featured Article: Catch-Up Contributions

Receive News & Ratings for Vermilion Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vermilion Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.