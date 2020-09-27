Brookfield Infrastructure Partners (NYSE:BIP) PT Raised to $51.00 at Bank of America

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners (NYSE:BIP) (TSE:BIP.UN) had its price target hoisted by investment analysts at Bank of America from $48.00 to $51.00 in a research note issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the utilities provider’s stock. Bank of America‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 8.03% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the company. Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $62.00 target price on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. ValuEngine raised Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 1st. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.18.

NYSE BIP opened at $47.21 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $45.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $41.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -590.05 and a beta of 0.89. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners has a 1-year low of $25.77 and a 1-year high of $56.31.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners (NYSE:BIP) (TSE:BIP.UN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.66 by ($0.91). The firm had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $936.95 million. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners had a net margin of 2.25% and a return on equity of 0.93%. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners’s quarterly revenue was up 15.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.85 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Brookfield Infrastructure Partners will post 3.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners in the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners during the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its position in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 86.5% during the second quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 981 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 455 shares in the last quarter. Bamco Inc. NY grew its position in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 12.0% during the second quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 4,485 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 482 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Perennial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners during the first quarter valued at about $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.84% of the company’s stock.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners Company Profile

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. owns and operates utilities, transport, energy, and data infrastructure businesses. The Utilities segment operates approximately 2,000 kilometers (km) of natural gas transportation pipelines in the states of Rio de Janeiro, Sao Paulo, and Minas Gerais; approximately 2,200 km of electricity transmission lines in North and South America; and approximately 6.6 million electricity and natural gas connections and 1.1 million smart meters, as well as operates metallurgical coal export terminals.

