Bank of America Increases Construction Partners (NASDAQ:ROAD) Price Target to $20.00

Construction Partners (NASDAQ:ROAD) had its target price raised by stock analysts at Bank of America from $17.00 to $20.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Bank of America‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 10.50% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Construction Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 10th. BidaskClub raised Construction Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Construction Partners in a research note on Thursday, September 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $21.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet raised Construction Partners from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 8th. Finally, Stephens downgraded Construction Partners from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, August 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.06.

Shares of NASDAQ ROAD opened at $18.10 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $937.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.22 and a beta of 0.93. Construction Partners has a 12-month low of $11.96 and a 12-month high of $22.15. The company has a current ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.19.

Construction Partners (NASDAQ:ROAD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 7th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $217.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $233.95 million. Construction Partners had a return on equity of 11.14% and a net margin of 4.92%. The business’s revenue was down 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.33 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Construction Partners will post 0.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Construction Partners news, CEO Charles E. Owens sold 56,955 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.06, for a total transaction of $1,142,517.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Charles E. Owens sold 195,396 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.81, for a total transaction of $3,870,794.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 417,399 shares of company stock valued at $8,203,463 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 63.94% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ROAD. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Construction Partners in the second quarter worth approximately $41,133,000. Wasatch Advisors Inc. raised its position in Construction Partners by 73.6% during the second quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 2,450,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,520,000 after acquiring an additional 1,038,931 shares in the last quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Construction Partners by 27.8% during the second quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,635,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,330,000 after acquiring an additional 1,008,100 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Construction Partners by 17.5% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,362,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,205,000 after acquiring an additional 202,926 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oak Ridge Investments LLC bought a new position in Construction Partners during the second quarter valued at approximately $3,139,000. 64.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Construction Partners, Inc, an infrastructure and road construction company, provides construction products and services to public and private sectors. It offers construction of highways, roads, bridges, airports, and commercial and residential sites. The company provides a range of sitework construction services, including site development, paving, and utility and drainage systems construction, as well as supplies hot mix asphalt required for the projects.

