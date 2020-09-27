Accenture (NYSE:ACN) PT Lowered to $209.00

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) had its target price lowered by equities researchers at Bank of America from $216.00 to $209.00 in a report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “underperform” rating on the information technology services provider’s stock. Bank of America‘s price objective points to a potential downside of 2.62% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Exane BNP Paribas lowered Accenture from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Cowen upped their price target on Accenture from $175.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Accenture from $256.00 to $252.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Citigroup upped their price target on Accenture from $247.00 to $269.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, September 20th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on Accenture from $206.00 to $229.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $231.04.

Accenture stock opened at $214.63 on Friday. Accenture has a 52 week low of $137.15 and a 52 week high of $247.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $136.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.03. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $235.19 and a 200-day moving average of $202.71.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 24th. The information technology services provider reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $10.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.93 billion. Accenture had a return on equity of 31.51% and a net margin of 11.11%. The company’s revenue was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.74 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Accenture will post 7.63 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 3,773 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.44, for a total value of $839,266.12. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 174,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,886,071.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Ellyn Shook sold 2,501 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.27, for a total transaction of $530,887.27. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 24,071 shares in the company, valued at $5,109,551.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 16,847 shares of company stock worth $3,710,958 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Accenture by 566.7% in the 2nd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 140 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Accenture in the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Demars Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Accenture in the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Accenture by 47.5% in the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 149 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HHM Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Accenture in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. 73.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Accenture plc provides consulting, technology, and outsourcing services in Ireland and internationally. Its Communications, Media & Technology segment provides professional services that help clients accelerate and deliver digital transformation, develop industry-specific solutions, and enhance efficiencies and business results for communications, media, high tech, software, and platform companies.

