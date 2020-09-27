LYFT (NASDAQ:LYFT) Price Target Lowered to $38.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

LYFT (NASDAQ:LYFT) had its price target lowered by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $41.00 to $38.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the ride-sharing company’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 38.03% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on LYFT. BTIG Research reduced their price objective on shares of LYFT from $52.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of LYFT from $34.00 to $30.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. Wedbush dropped their price objective on LYFT from $48.00 to $37.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. Raymond James began coverage on LYFT in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, KeyCorp reissued a “buy” rating on shares of LYFT in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $44.38.

Shares of NASDAQ LYFT opened at $27.53 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $8.59 billion, a PE ratio of -5.02 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. LYFT has a 1-year low of $14.56 and a 1-year high of $54.50. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $29.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.17.

LYFT (NASDAQ:LYFT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 12th. The ride-sharing company reported ($0.86) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.58) by $0.72. LYFT had a negative net margin of 50.64% and a negative return on equity of 50.10%. The company had revenue of $339.35 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $328.02 million. Equities research analysts forecast that LYFT will post -4.51 EPS for the current year.

In other news, General Counsel Kristin Sverchek sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.01, for a total transaction of $300,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 20,122 shares of company stock valued at $597,099. Corporate insiders own 22.86% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Glenmede Trust Co. NA lifted its position in shares of LYFT by 58.8% during the 2nd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 961 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 356 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of LYFT during the 1st quarter worth $39,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its position in shares of LYFT by 55.9% during the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,464 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 525 shares during the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. lifted its position in shares of LYFT by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 8,023 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $266,000 after buying an additional 590 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Weaver Consulting Group lifted its position in shares of LYFT by 124.2% during the 2nd quarter. Weaver Consulting Group now owns 1,076 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 596 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.59% of the company’s stock.

Lyft, Inc operates a peer-to-peer marketplace for on-demand ridesharing in the United States and Canada. It provides Ridesharing Marketplace, which facilitates lead generation, billing and settlement, support, and related activities to enable drivers to provide their transportation services to riders.

