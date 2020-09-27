Susquehanna Bancshares Increases VF (NYSE:VFC) Price Target to $81.00

VF (NYSE:VFC) had its price objective raised by investment analysts at Susquehanna Bancshares from $69.00 to $81.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports. Susquehanna Bancshares’ price target points to a potential upside of 14.83% from the company’s previous close.

VFC has been the subject of several other reports. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on VF from $68.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. ValuEngine raised VF from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price objective on VF from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Deutsche Bank raised their price objective on VF from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on VF from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $70.65.

Shares of VF stock opened at $70.54 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $66.80 and a 200 day moving average of $60.67. VF has a 12 month low of $45.07 and a 12 month high of $100.25. The firm has a market cap of $27.49 billion, a PE ratio of 86.03, a PEG ratio of 5.49 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a current ratio of 3.65, a quick ratio of 2.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93.

VF (NYSE:VFC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 31st. The textile maker reported ($0.57) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.68) by $0.11. The business had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $975.49 million. VF had a return on equity of 21.07% and a net margin of 3.46%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 47.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.30 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that VF will post 1.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other VF news, Director W Alan Mccollough sold 9,501 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.08, for a total transaction of $637,327.08. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 27,272 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,829,405.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VFC. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in shares of VF by 110.6% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 19,025,181 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,028,881,000 after buying an additional 9,992,243 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of VF by 42.4% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,645,008 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $526,828,000 after purchasing an additional 2,575,045 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of VF by 157.0% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,942,075 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $179,289,000 after purchasing an additional 1,797,118 shares during the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. raised its position in shares of VF by 242.1% in the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 1,444,066 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $111,773,000 after purchasing an additional 1,021,957 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of VF by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 9,990,596 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $540,291,000 after purchasing an additional 804,608 shares during the last quarter. 69.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

V.F. Corporation engages in the design, production, procurement, marketing, and distribution of branded lifestyle apparel, footwear, and related products for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through four segments: Outdoor & Action Sports, Jeanswear, Imagewear, and Other.

