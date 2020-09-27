Pearson (NYSE:PSO) Raised to Neutral at Exane BNP Paribas

Posted by on Sep 27th, 2020

Pearson (NYSE:PSO) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Exane BNP Paribas from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on PSO. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Pearson from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Pearson in a research report on Friday, September 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Pearson in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Pearson from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, May 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Pearson in a research report on Thursday, September 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Pearson presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.25.

Shares of NYSE:PSO opened at $7.11 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Pearson has a 52-week low of $5.08 and a 52-week high of $9.19. The company has a 50 day moving average of $7.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.68. The company has a market capitalization of $5.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.61 and a beta of -0.03.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PSO. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in Pearson by 469.2% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 35,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $242,000 after purchasing an additional 28,867 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in Pearson by 373.2% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 47,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $329,000 after buying an additional 37,677 shares during the last quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Pearson by 17.3% in the first quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 166,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,239,000 after buying an additional 24,493 shares during the last quarter. Bogle Investment Management L P DE bought a new stake in Pearson in the first quarter valued at $531,000. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its stake in Pearson by 157.2% in the first quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 2,319,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,982,000 after buying an additional 1,417,638 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.37% of the company’s stock.

About Pearson

Pearson plc provides educational products and services to institutions, governments, professional bodies, and individual learners worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, Core, and Growth. It offers courseware services, including curriculum materials provided in book form and/or via access to digital content; and assessments, such as test development, processing, and scoring services.

