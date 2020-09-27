QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) Upgraded to Outperform at Exane BNP Paribas

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) was upgraded by stock analysts at Exane BNP Paribas from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a $140.00 price objective on the wireless technology company’s stock. Exane BNP Paribas’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 22.27% from the company’s previous close.

QCOM has been the subject of a number of other reports. BNP Paribas upgraded QUALCOMM from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $140.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of QUALCOMM from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $90.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, June 12th. Deutsche Bank boosted their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $115.00 to $127.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities increased their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $105.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. QUALCOMM currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $116.33.

Shares of QCOM opened at $114.50 on Friday. QUALCOMM has a 1 year low of $58.00 and a 1 year high of $123.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.67, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 1.67. The company has a market capitalization of $129.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.36. The business has a 50-day moving average of $113.65 and a 200-day moving average of $89.69.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The wireless technology company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.15. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 78.39% and a net margin of 13.72%. The company had revenue of $4.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.80 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.80 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that QUALCOMM will post 3.2 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Donald J. Rosenberg sold 11,038 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.68, for a total value of $967,811.84. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 3,591 shares in the company, valued at $314,858.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Steven M. Mollenkopf sold 219,131 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.66, for a total transaction of $20,523,809.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 234,148 shares of company stock valued at $21,899,420. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in QCOM. Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. increased its holdings in QUALCOMM by 0.4% during the second quarter. Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 25,101 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $2,289,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC increased its holdings in QUALCOMM by 0.9% during the second quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 11,264 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $1,027,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. increased its holdings in QUALCOMM by 2.7% during the second quarter. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. now owns 3,892 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $355,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC increased its holdings in QUALCOMM by 3.4% during the second quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 3,380 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $308,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Beacon Financial Advisory LLC increased its holdings in QUALCOMM by 1.8% during the second quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC now owns 6,395 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $583,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.79% of the company’s stock.

QUALCOMM Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and markets digital communication products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on code division multiple access (CDMA), orthogonal frequency division multiple access, and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

