Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) Price Target Raised to $100.00

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) had its target price upped by Stifel Nicolaus from $87.00 to $100.00 in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. Stifel Nicolaus’ price objective points to a potential upside of 2.91% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Darden Restaurants from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 26th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of Darden Restaurants from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Darden Restaurants from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Darden Restaurants from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $95.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday. Finally, Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $98.00 target price on shares of Darden Restaurants in a report on Thursday, August 27th. Fifteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Darden Restaurants presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $99.48.

DRI stock opened at $97.17 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $86.51 and a 200 day moving average of $74.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.62 billion, a PE ratio of -242.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Darden Restaurants has a 52 week low of $26.15 and a 52 week high of $124.01.

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, September 24th. The restaurant operator reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.51. The company had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.55 billion. Darden Restaurants had a negative net margin of 0.67% and a positive return on equity of 16.68%. Darden Restaurants’s revenue for the quarter was down 28.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.38 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Darden Restaurants will post 2.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Liberty One Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Darden Restaurants in the second quarter worth $26,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton acquired a new position in shares of Darden Restaurants in the second quarter worth $35,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. grew its stake in shares of Darden Restaurants by 72.2% during the second quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 477 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of Darden Restaurants by 63.6% during the second quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 522 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Modus Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Darden Restaurants during the second quarter worth $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.70% of the company’s stock.

Darden Restaurants Company Profile

Darden Restaurants, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants in the United States and Canada. As of May 27, 2018, it owned and operated approximately 1,746 restaurants under the Olive Garden, LongHorn Steakhouse, Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen, Yard House, The Capital Grille, Bahama Breeze, Seasons 52, and Eddie V's brands.

