National Bank Financial Reaffirms “Market Perform” Rating for Maverix Metals (NYSE:MMX)

Maverix Metals (NYSE:MMX)‘s stock had its “market perform” rating reaffirmed by equities researchers at National Bank Financial in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.
Several other brokerages also recently commented on MMX. CIBC lifted their target price on shares of Maverix Metals from $8.00 to $8.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Scotiabank lifted their target price on shares of Maverix Metals from $5.00 to $5.25 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Maverix Metals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Maverix Metals in a report on Thursday, September 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $6.50 target price on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $6.57.
Maverix Metals stock opened at $5.03 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $644.48 million, a P/E ratio of -125.72 and a beta of 1.64. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.33. The company has a current ratio of 12.76, a quick ratio of 12.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Maverix Metals has a 1-year low of $2.51 and a 1-year high of $5.75.
Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of MMX. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Maverix Metals during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in shares of Maverix Metals by 33.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 18,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 4,500 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new stake in shares of Maverix Metals during the 2nd quarter valued at about $81,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Maverix Metals during the 1st quarter valued at about $66,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Maverix Metals during the 2nd quarter valued at about $950,000. Institutional investors own 11.13% of the company’s stock.
About Maverix Metals
Maverix Metals Inc, a precious metals royalty and streaming company, engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties. The company explores for gold, silver, and other precious metals. It holds a portfolio of 46 development and exploration stage royalties in the United States, Canada, Australia, and internationally.
