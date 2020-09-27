National Bank Financial Reaffirms “Market Perform” Rating for Maverix Metals (NYSE:MMX)

Maverix Metals (NYSE:MMX)‘s stock had its “market perform” rating reaffirmed by equities researchers at National Bank Financial in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on MMX. CIBC lifted their target price on shares of Maverix Metals from $8.00 to $8.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Scotiabank lifted their target price on shares of Maverix Metals from $5.00 to $5.25 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Maverix Metals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Maverix Metals in a report on Thursday, September 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $6.50 target price on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $6.57.

Maverix Metals stock opened at $5.03 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $644.48 million, a P/E ratio of -125.72 and a beta of 1.64. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.33. The company has a current ratio of 12.76, a quick ratio of 12.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Maverix Metals has a 1-year low of $2.51 and a 1-year high of $5.75.

Maverix Metals (NYSE:MMX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 13th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $10.97 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.70 million. Maverix Metals had a negative net margin of 12.99% and a positive return on equity of 3.74%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Maverix Metals will post 0.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of MMX. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Maverix Metals during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in shares of Maverix Metals by 33.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 18,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 4,500 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new stake in shares of Maverix Metals during the 2nd quarter valued at about $81,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Maverix Metals during the 1st quarter valued at about $66,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Maverix Metals during the 2nd quarter valued at about $950,000. Institutional investors own 11.13% of the company’s stock.

About Maverix Metals

Maverix Metals Inc, a precious metals royalty and streaming company, engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties. The company explores for gold, silver, and other precious metals. It holds a portfolio of 46 development and exploration stage royalties in the United States, Canada, Australia, and internationally.

