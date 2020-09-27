Nestle (OTCMKTS:NSRGF) Earns “Buy” Rating from JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Nestle (OTCMKTS:NSRGF)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report issued on Friday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

Several other analysts have also commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Nestle in a research report on Friday, June 12th. Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Nestle in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Nestle in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Nestle in a research report on Monday, June 29th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Nestle in a research report on Friday, July 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold”.

NSRGF opened at $119.00 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $119.56 and its 200 day moving average is $111.10. Nestle has a fifty-two week low of $84.20 and a fifty-two week high of $124.25.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Nestle stock. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Nestle SA (OTCMKTS:NSRGF) by 11.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,711 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 393 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Nestle were worth $410,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Nestle Company Profile

Nestlé SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food and beverage company. The company operates through Zone Europe, Middle East and North Africa; Zone Americas; Zone Asia, Oceania and sub-Saharan Africa; and Nestlé Waters segments. It offers baby foods under the Cerelac, Gerber, and NaturNes brands; bottled water under the Nestlé Pure Life, Perrier, Poland Spring, and S.Pellegrino brands; cereals under the Fitness, Nesquik, cheerios, and Lion Cereals brands; and chocolate and confectionery products under the KitKat, Nestle L'atelier, Nestle Toll House, Milkybar, Smarties, Quality Street, Aero, Garoto, Orion, and Cailler brands.

