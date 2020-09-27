Winnebago Industries (NYSE:WGO) Upgraded at Sidoti

Winnebago Industries (NYSE:WGO) was upgraded by analysts at Sidoti from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a $63.00 price target on the construction company’s stock. Sidoti’s target price points to a potential upside of 25.95% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Wolfe Research raised shares of Winnebago Industries from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $59.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Winnebago Industries from $40.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Winnebago Industries from $45.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on Winnebago Industries from $72.00 to $68.00 in a report on Monday, September 14th. Finally, SunTrust Banks boosted their target price on Winnebago Industries from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.63.

NYSE:WGO opened at $50.02 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 2.31. The company has a fifty day moving average of $54.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $51.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.69 billion, a PE ratio of 31.46 and a beta of 2.15. Winnebago Industries has a fifty-two week low of $16.94 and a fifty-two week high of $72.65.

Winnebago Industries (NYSE:WGO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 24th. The construction company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.41) by $0.15. The company had revenue of $402.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $335.93 million. Winnebago Industries had a net margin of 2.37% and a return on equity of 9.21%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 23.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.04 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Winnebago Industries will post 2.05 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, VP Ashis Nayan Bhattacharya sold 3,927 shares of Winnebago Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.52, for a total transaction of $249,443.04. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 18,446 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,171,689.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Winnebago Industries by 22.0% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 1,477 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 266 shares during the period. GW&K Investment Management LLC raised its position in Winnebago Industries by 7.2% in the second quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 4,454 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $297,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in Winnebago Industries by 4.8% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,482 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $566,000 after purchasing an additional 387 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in Winnebago Industries by 25.5% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,116 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 430 shares during the period. Finally, American International Group Inc. raised its position in Winnebago Industries by 1.5% in the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 33,526 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,234,000 after purchasing an additional 493 shares during the period. 87.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Winnebago Industries, Inc manufactures and sells recreation vehicles and marine products primarily for use in leisure travel and outdoor recreation activities. The company operates in five segments: Winnebago Motorhomes, Winnebago Towables, Grand Design Towables, Winnebago Specialty Vehicles, and Chris-Craft Marine.

