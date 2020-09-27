Jabil (NYSE:JBL) Price Target Increased to $38.00 by Analysts at Royal Bank of Canada

Jabil (NYSE:JBL) had its price objective increased by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $35.00 to $38.00 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “sector perform” rating on the technology company’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 13.64% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Jabil from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Jabil from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Jabil from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $36.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 24th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Jabil from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $36.00 to $40.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Jabil presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.78.

Shares of NYSE JBL opened at $33.44 on Friday. Jabil has a twelve month low of $17.63 and a twelve month high of $44.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. The company has a market capitalization of $5.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 139.34, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.21. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $33.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $30.17.

Jabil (NYSE:JBL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 24th. The technology company reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.32. Jabil had a net margin of 0.15% and a return on equity of 4.35%. The company had revenue of $7.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.28 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.88 EPS. Jabil’s revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Jabil will post 0.27 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Jabil news, Director Timothy L. Main sold 15,000 shares of Jabil stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $525,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 292,583 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,240,405. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 2.81% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of JBL. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Jabil by 50.3% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 22,606,431 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $725,214,000 after acquiring an additional 7,561,363 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Jabil by 1,588.4% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,044,578 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,510,000 after acquiring an additional 982,710 shares in the last quarter. Holocene Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of Jabil during the 2nd quarter valued at $30,304,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Jabil during the 2nd quarter valued at $24,053,000. Finally, Credit Agricole S A grew its holdings in shares of Jabil by 278.0% during the 1st quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 843,916 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $20,743,000 after acquiring an additional 620,635 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.50% of the company’s stock.

Jabil Inc provides electronic manufacturing services and solutions worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Electronics Manufacturing Services and Diversified Manufacturing Services. It offers electronics design, production, and product management services. The company provides electronic circuit design services, such as application-specific integrated circuit design, firmware development and rapid prototyping services; and designs plastic and metal enclosures that include the electro-mechanics, such as the printed circuit board assemblies (PCBA).

