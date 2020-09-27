Zacks Investment Research Lowers Veritone (NASDAQ:VERI) to Hold

Veritone (NASDAQ:VERI) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

VERI has been the subject of several other reports. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Veritone from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 26th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Veritone from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. Northland Securities assumed coverage on shares of Veritone in a research report on Friday, July 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 target price for the company. Craig Hallum downgraded shares of Veritone from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $6.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, July 6th. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of Veritone from $8.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.00.

Shares of VERI stock opened at $8.41 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.60. Veritone has a one year low of $1.22 and a one year high of $19.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $232.14 million, a PE ratio of -3.91 and a beta of 2.21.

Veritone (NASDAQ:VERI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $13.27 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.16 million. Veritone had a negative net margin of 106.21% and a negative return on equity of 118.65%. Sell-side analysts predict that Veritone will post -1.72 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Veritone during the second quarter worth about $1,736,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Veritone in the second quarter valued at about $869,000. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in Veritone in the second quarter valued at about $46,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in Veritone by 1,018.2% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 18,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $267,000 after acquiring an additional 16,403 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Veritone by 63.1% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,297,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,286,000 after acquiring an additional 501,947 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.54% of the company’s stock.

Veritone Company Profile

Veritone, Inc provides artificial intelligence (AI) and computing solutions in the United States and the United Kingdom. It develops and operates aiWARE platform, an AI operating system that unlocks the power of cognitive computing to transform audio, video, and other unstructured data, as well as analyzes it in conjunction with structured data in an orchestrated and automated manner to generate actionable intelligence.

