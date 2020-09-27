JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts Give Barclays (LON:BARC) a GBX 160 Price Target

Barclays (LON:BARC) has been given a GBX 160 ($2.09) price target by stock analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a note issued to investors on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 74.77% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on BARC. Investec raised Barclays to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 10th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 120 ($1.57) price target on shares of Barclays in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 120 ($1.57) price target on shares of Barclays in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 160 ($2.09) price target on shares of Barclays in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, UBS Group set a GBX 140 ($1.83) price target on Barclays and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Barclays currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 153.43 ($2.00).

BARC stock opened at GBX 91.55 ($1.20) on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 105.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 106.29. Barclays has a 1-year low of GBX 0.99 ($0.01) and a 1-year high of GBX 192.99 ($2.52). The stock has a market cap of $15.88 billion and a P/E ratio of 15.26.

In other Barclays news, insider Brian Gilvary bought 9,777 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 31st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 103 ($1.35) per share, for a total transaction of £10,070.31 ($13,158.64).

Barclays PLC, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in the United Kingdom, other European countries, the Americas, Africa, the Middle East, and Asia. The company operates through Barclays UK and Barclays International divisions. It offers financial services, including retail banking, credit cards, wholesale banking, investment banking, wealth management, and investment management services.

