ArcelorMittal (NYSE:MT) Earns “Buy” Rating from Goldman Sachs Group

ArcelorMittal (NYSE:MT)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by Goldman Sachs Group in a report issued on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of ArcelorMittal in a research report on Thursday. Bank of America raised shares of ArcelorMittal from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 17th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on ArcelorMittal from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 31st. Societe Generale upgraded ArcelorMittal from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of ArcelorMittal in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. ArcelorMittal presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.00.

Shares of MT stock opened at $12.09 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $12.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The company has a market capitalization of $12.24 billion, a PE ratio of -3.02 and a beta of 2.10. ArcelorMittal has a 12-month low of $6.64 and a 12-month high of $18.89.

ArcelorMittal (NYSE:MT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The basic materials company reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.50) by $0.20. The company had revenue of $10.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.40 billion. ArcelorMittal had a negative return on equity of 4.35% and a negative net margin of 7.07%. As a group, research analysts expect that ArcelorMittal will post -1.6 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its stake in ArcelorMittal by 43.3% in the 2nd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 562,003 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $6,030,000 after purchasing an additional 169,700 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of ArcelorMittal by 1,865.8% during the second quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 469,815 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,041,000 after buying an additional 445,915 shares in the last quarter. GWM Asset Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of ArcelorMittal in the 2nd quarter valued at $10,103,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new stake in shares of ArcelorMittal during the 2nd quarter valued at $385,000. Finally, Covenant Partners LLC bought a new stake in ArcelorMittal during the 2nd quarter worth $140,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.08% of the company’s stock.

About ArcelorMittal

ArcelorMittal, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates steel manufacturing and mining facilities in Europe, North and South America, Asia, and Africa. It operates through five segments: NAFTA, Brazil, Europe, ACIS, and Mining. The company produces finished and semi-finished steel products with various specifications.

