Volkswagen (ETR:VOW3) Given a €145.00 Price Target by Independent Research Analysts

Posted by on Sep 27th, 2020

Volkswagen (ETR:VOW3) has been assigned a €145.00 ($170.59) price target by Independent Research in a research note issued on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Independent Research’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 8.78% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on VOW3. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €150.00 ($176.47) price target on Volkswagen and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 15th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €145.00 ($170.59) price objective on shares of Volkswagen and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, September 21st. Nord/LB set a €135.00 ($158.82) price target on shares of Volkswagen and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 14th. Barclays set a €155.00 ($182.35) price target on shares of Volkswagen and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a €160.00 ($188.24) price objective on shares of Volkswagen and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, September 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of €163.19 ($191.99).

ETR VOW3 opened at €133.30 ($156.82) on Friday. Volkswagen has a 52 week low of €79.38 ($93.39) and a 52 week high of €187.74 ($220.87). The company has a 50 day moving average price of €140.47 and a 200 day moving average price of €130.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 174.27. The firm has a market cap of $27.49 billion and a PE ratio of 12.68.

Volkswagen Company Profile

Volkswagen AG manufactures and sells automobiles primarily in Europe, North America, South America, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates in four segments: Passenger Cars, Commercial Vehicles, Power Engineering, and Financial Services. The Passenger Cars segment develops vehicles and engines; and produces and sells passenger cars and related parts.

