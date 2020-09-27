Vodafone Group (LON:VOD) PT Set at GBX 159 by Jefferies Financial Group

Vodafone Group (LON:VOD) has been given a GBX 159 ($2.08) price target by equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group in a note issued to investors on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the cell phone carrier’s stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price target suggests a potential upside of 53.18% from the company’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on VOD. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Vodafone Group in a report on Monday, July 27th. Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 155 ($2.03) price target on shares of Vodafone Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 16th. Deutsche Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 225 ($2.94) price target on shares of Vodafone Group in a report on Monday, July 27th. Kepler Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Vodafone Group from GBX 175 ($2.29) to GBX 170 ($2.22) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 170 ($2.22) price target on shares of Vodafone Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 177.50 ($2.32).

Get Vodafone Group alerts:

Shares of LON:VOD opened at GBX 103.80 ($1.36) on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 112.05 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 118.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.85 billion and a PE ratio of -3.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 129.88. Vodafone Group has a 12 month low of GBX 1.07 ($0.01) and a 12 month high of GBX 195.65 ($2.56).

In other Vodafone Group news, insider Nick Read sold 398,212 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 118 ($1.54), for a total transaction of £469,890.16 ($613,994.72).

Vodafone Group Company Profile

Vodafone Group Plc engages in telecommunication services in Europe, Africa, the Middle East, and the Asia Pacific. The company's consumer products include mobile services, such as call, text, and data; broadband; television offerings and voice; mobile money services through M-pesa; Giga TV, an advanced digital service; and converged communication solutions, such as GigaKombi, Vodafone One Net Enterprise, Vodafone One, and Vodafone Meet Anywhere.

Featured Story: What does an outperform rating mean?

Receive News & Ratings for Vodafone Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vodafone Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.